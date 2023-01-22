https://gettr.com/post/p25xfxc1d08
#达沃斯 #CDC #疫苗真相
🍁 Rebel News Confronts Albert Bourla in Davos Over the Safety & Efficacy of His COVID Shots
🍁 反叛新闻在达沃斯与Albert Bourla就COVID疫苗的安全性和有效性对峙
新闻来源：https://rumble.com/v265stu--rebel-news-confronts-albert-bourla-in-davos-over-the-safety-and-efficacy-o.html
▫︎多推-2 ▪︎发稿-王一天
