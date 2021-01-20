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Song of Chief Seattle Version 1992 Robert Gass
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32 views • January 20, 2021
Song of Chief Seattle with Introduction to a Version from 1992 by Robert Gass
Keep the sacred earth holy, the planet requires our consciousness, respect, peace, love and unity. We will walk the paradise way planting eternal comunity gardens, remembering the hanging gardens living tree architecture food forest permaculture in the garden eating the fruit from our tree of life aware of the limits of knowledge and perception...
Keep the sacred earth holy, the planet requires our consciousness, respect, peace, love and unity. We will walk the paradise way planting eternal comunity gardens, remembering the hanging gardens living tree architecture food forest permaculture in the garden eating the fruit from our tree of life aware of the limits of knowledge and perception...
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