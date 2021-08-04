The Cup Of Devil's ~ R.g. Stair's Last 45 Days ~ Resurrection

1 Cor 10:19 What say I then? that the idol is any thing, or that which is offered in sacrifice to idols is any thing? 20 But I say, that the things which the Overcomer Ministry sacrifices, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils. 21 Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord’s table, and of the table of devils. Very Clearly Apostle Paul Describes the Working of Satan in men like James Rice & the overcomer ministry in Giving Any Credibility to the False Witness brother Rg Stair in This Scripture in 1 Cor 10. Remember Rg stair as James Rice has Declared Loud and Clear with more Comprehension & Intensity Has said Rg talked About MANY Things but NEVER Say's Anything About The Many Things !!! God has Blessed me To Reveal the Many Many Things Ralph Said & Lied about How God Spoke to Him in Profound Detail !!! God Bless brothers & sisters !!!Interesting that The Thumbnail Pic Used on this Message is The NUMBER 77My My My, What has God Wrought