Let NATO Die On The Vine

Don’t Want To Help Us Take Out Iran? Fine.

* Europe’s cold shoulder may not be out of spite, but an inability to help at all.

* They have dreamed of utopia and a good life.

* The result is that their fertility rate is 1.3; they are shrinking; they are aging; they are not competitive; and they don’t have the manpower, even though they have a 450M person population (which is larger than us by 100M).

* Even though they have a $22T GDP, which is the third-largest, apparently they don’t want to invest that in their own defense, or they haven’t so far.

* They don’t want us to use it when we need it.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (8 April 2026)

https://youtu.be/-SHIrjJdI2U