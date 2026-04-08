Let NATO Die On The Vine

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Don’t Want To Help Us Take Out Iran? Fine.
* Europe’s cold shoulder may not be out of spite, but an inability to help at all.
* They have dreamed of utopia and a good life.
* The result is that their fertility rate is 1.3; they are shrinking; they are aging; they are not competitive; and they don’t have the manpower, even though they have a 450M person population (which is larger than us by 100M).
* Even though they have a $22T GDP, which is the third-largest, apparently they don’t want to invest that in their own defense, or they haven’t so far.
* They don’t want us to use it when we need it.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (8 April 2026)