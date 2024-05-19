Create New Account
ANOTHER 14 YEAR OLD BOY DIES PLAYING SOCCER
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

You'd think after thousands of these stories, people would connect some dots and burn everything down. Nope. They just raise more and more cash for sendoffs? Bizarre!

Sources

https://www.glasgowlive.co.uk/news/glasgow-news/lanarkshire-boy-14-dies-after-29170076

https://www.gofundme.com/f/14-year-old-corbin-jones

Scotland time to roll up our sleeves!

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=6bf9qsQgg6g

Movie clips: Highlander (1986)

Full movie:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygNG0eG5X7CW/

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly

