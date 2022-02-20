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Sunday Long Live Radio · The Jig Is Up, Baby!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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13 views • February 20, 2022
Dedicated to #ricecrew🍚

Check out my RUMBLE channel for things I cannot post on BitChute: https://rumble.com/user/VfB

Couple of good ones:

https://rumble.com/vvelox-there-is-a-better-way-onelonelyfarmer.html

https://rumble.com/vvd9sp-this-is-what-communist-fronted-as-the-woman-is-okjsf.html

We all know the JIG IS UP, baby!

You know I got receipts: https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html🧾

So now what?

Marburg fever?

Ebola?

FACE HUGGING STARFISH?!?

IT IS ALL FEAR PORN, friends.

The last gambit these freaks have to play is their 'climate change' cockpiddle...

...AND I'M HERE TO TELL YOU IT'S JUST MOAR HOT GARBAGE

http://turble.blogspot.com/2012/01/tom-nelson-dissects-climategate-2-for.html

Check out the entire site - you'll find everything you need...whatever it doesn't have, the links will point you in correct tangents.

No attacks this week - show is smooth all the way through

https://optimizeias.com/collective-strength-initiative/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy