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Sunday Long Live Radio · The Jig Is Up, Baby!
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13 views • February 20, 2022
Dedicated to #ricecrew🍚
Check out my RUMBLE channel for things I cannot post on BitChute: https://rumble.com/user/VfB
Couple of good ones:
https://rumble.com/vvelox-there-is-a-better-way-onelonelyfarmer.html
https://rumble.com/vvd9sp-this-is-what-communist-fronted-as-the-woman-is-okjsf.html
We all know the JIG IS UP, baby!
You know I got receipts: https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html🧾
So now what?
Marburg fever?
Ebola?
FACE HUGGING STARFISH?!?
IT IS ALL FEAR PORN, friends.
The last gambit these freaks have to play is their 'climate change' cockpiddle...
...AND I'M HERE TO TELL YOU IT'S JUST MOAR HOT GARBAGE
http://turble.blogspot.com/2012/01/tom-nelson-dissects-climategate-2-for.html
Check out the entire site - you'll find everything you need...whatever it doesn't have, the links will point you in correct tangents.
No attacks this week - show is smooth all the way through
https://optimizeias.com/collective-strength-initiative/
Check out my RUMBLE channel for things I cannot post on BitChute: https://rumble.com/user/VfB
Couple of good ones:
https://rumble.com/vvelox-there-is-a-better-way-onelonelyfarmer.html
https://rumble.com/vvd9sp-this-is-what-communist-fronted-as-the-woman-is-okjsf.html
We all know the JIG IS UP, baby!
You know I got receipts: https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html🧾
So now what?
Marburg fever?
Ebola?
FACE HUGGING STARFISH?!?
IT IS ALL FEAR PORN, friends.
The last gambit these freaks have to play is their 'climate change' cockpiddle...
...AND I'M HERE TO TELL YOU IT'S JUST MOAR HOT GARBAGE
http://turble.blogspot.com/2012/01/tom-nelson-dissects-climategate-2-for.html
Check out the entire site - you'll find everything you need...whatever it doesn't have, the links will point you in correct tangents.
No attacks this week - show is smooth all the way through
https://optimizeias.com/collective-strength-initiative/
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