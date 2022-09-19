Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 18SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Children Being Force-Fed Propaganda
50 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS


https://youtu.be/R0xM1J6L1fU


Sky News host Rita Panahi says Australian children are being “force-fed” propaganda in schools.

According to the Spectator Australia, canteens in 1,000 Australian schools are selling cricket chips to children.

“Class after class, whether it's maths, whether it's history, whether it's science – it’s just this endless indoctrination of catastrophic climate change, what you can do, what we’ve all got to do, how guilty we are,” Ms Panahi said.

“Then it’s really providing kids with no other choice.”

Keywords
usa newssky news australiarita panahi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket