SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 18SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Children Being Force-Fed Propaganda

Sky News host Rita Panahi says Australian children are being “force-fed” propaganda in schools.
According to the Spectator Australia, canteens in 1,000 Australian schools are selling cricket chips to children.
“Class after class, whether it's maths, whether it's history, whether it's science – it’s just this endless indoctrination of catastrophic climate change, what you can do, what we’ve all got to do, how guilty we are,” Ms Panahi said.
“Then it’s really providing kids with no other choice.”
