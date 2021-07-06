© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ask Seek and Knock - Garbage In Garbage Out - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • July 06, 2021
[20] He who walks with the wise, shall be wise, But the companion of fools suffers evil.
[21] Evil pursues sinners, But good is repaid to the righteous.
(Proverbs 13:20-21 [TS2009])
Thank you for Joining us for Ask Seek and Knock. Walk with us as we discuss what happens when one strays from the truth, and how we are to react with them.
You can donate to Ask Seek and Knock here:
holyimpactministries.com
and
kmsr1700am.com
or wright to:
Pastor Jackie and Sister Two Feathers Smith
1709 Hebron Church Road
Henryville, IN. 47126
[21] Evil pursues sinners, But good is repaid to the righteous.
(Proverbs 13:20-21 [TS2009])
Thank you for Joining us for Ask Seek and Knock. Walk with us as we discuss what happens when one strays from the truth, and how we are to react with them.
You can donate to Ask Seek and Knock here:
holyimpactministries.com
and
kmsr1700am.com
or wright to:
Pastor Jackie and Sister Two Feathers Smith
1709 Hebron Church Road
Henryville, IN. 47126
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.