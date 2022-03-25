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GT4 - Designer vegetable gardens vs straight lines
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107 views • March 25, 2022
Do vegetables really have to be grown in straight lines? And if not, what are the alternatives?
Rachel will also be answering your questions on dry and boggy soils and the best way to tackle them.
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Join our discussion group on Telegram
https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
Rachel will also be answering your questions on dry and boggy soils and the best way to tackle them.
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Join our discussion group on Telegram
https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
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