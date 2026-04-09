Yemen: Epstein files were blackmail to drag Arab leaders into Iran war - Houthis' leader

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Epstein files were blackmail to drag Arab leaders into Iran war — Houthis' leader
"The great pressure included the publication of Jeffrey Epstein files, exposing scandals of many bosses and leaders of this region. Some were threatened with their files ready for publication. These files contained the most outrageous scandals," he said.