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The Enemy Hides in Plain Sight Throw Out Cursed Objects Christian testimony
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133 views • December 07, 2021
The Enemy Hides in Plain Sight Throw Out Cursed Objects Christian testimony
2nd Generation Christian Television
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2nd Generation Christian Television
SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY
Grow in the Lord Jesus Christ:
KJV Holy Bible, Giant Print Full-Size, Antiqued Brown Faux Leather w/Ribbon Marker, Red Letter, Thumb Index, King James Version
https://amzn.to/3E1gWOm
The Pilgrim's Progress: A Readable Modern-Day Version of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress (Revised and easy-to-read)
https://amzn.to/3FQG3Ea
The Pilgrim's Progress Movie on DVD
https://amzn.to/3cVSKBe
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
InstaCart Home and Groceries Delivery: https://inst.cr/t/NVB6ZGhrWnph
DONATIONS:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance! throneroom of god
#enemy
#testimony
#christian
#pilgrams-progress
#holy-bible
#amazon
#book
#dvd
#shofar
#warfare
#spiritual
#demonic
#frequency
#cursedobjects
#Christian
#Testimony
the,enemy,hides,in,plain,sight,satan,the thinker,christian testimony,christian testimonial,america,road trip,cursed objects,throw out,throw,out
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