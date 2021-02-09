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Dr. Rashid A Buttar exposes the dangers of the PCR tests.
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274 views • February 09, 2021
Dr. Rashid A Buttar exposes the dangers of the PCR test swabs, the nanotechnology covertly used on the swabs to vaccinate the unaware and implant nano-bots into the brain.
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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