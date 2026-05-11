Iran War Strategies

Empty Caverns? Decoding Iran’s Strategy To Hold The Gulf Hostage

* Tehran is currently banking on the hope that the U.S. will buckle under economic pressure.

* Their strategy ignores the reality of a commander-in-chief focused on decisive negotiation rather than retreat.

* While the Iranian regime attempts to shield itself behind threats to Gulf oil and water supplies, internal power struggles between the IRGC and a fractured military suggest a government in total disarray.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (11 May 2026)

https://rumble.com/v79psa4-victor-daivs-hanson-what-are-the-current-us-and-iranian-strategies-in-the-w.html

https://youtu.be/OBrhGZXCfHI