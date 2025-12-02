Pressure Points: Russia Exploits Ukrainian Weaknesses Across The Front, Threatening New Encirclements

Although the main fighting in recent days has been concentrated in the southern part of the front, activity continues in other areas as well.

In the Kupyansk area, Russian units are advancing on Kupyansk-Uzlovaya. On December 1, assault groups began fighting for Kurilovka.

Following a successful counterattack, the Ukrainian army regained its positions in fighting for the village.

The Russian command has shifted its efforts north of this settlement, apparently aiming to threaten the encirclement of the entire Ukrainian group in this area.

Depending on the operational situation, a further strike may be launched on Petropavlovka. This will determine how many Ukrainian units will be surrounded.

South of Liman, the Russian army has expanded its zone of control into the suburbs. There will likely be an attempt to cut off the two main roads leading to the city from the south. If so, all major supply routes to Liman will be cut off.

There are reports of Russian troops advancing on the section of the front in the area of the former Dobropolsky salient. On December 1, the village of Shakhovо was completely controlled. There has been fierce fighting in this settlement for the past month.

The Russian army drove Ukrainian units out of Suvorovo. The Ukrainian command had been trying to break the blockade of Mirnograd through this settlement in recent weeks.

The Ukrainian garrison in the city remains blocked in. It is reported that a large group of Ukrainian soldiers attempted to leave the city via a sewer pipe. However, most of them died on the spot because they were moving without oxygen tanks.

North of Gulyaipole, the Russian command continues to adhere to its plan. On December 2, the village of Dobropillya was captured as a result of a successful offensive. During the fighting for this settlement, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over a company’s worth of manpower and over 15 pieces of equipment from the 110th Brigade.

Varvarivka is the only Ukrainian-controlled settlement on this bank of the river. The Russian army will focus its efforts there in the coming week.

If they are successful, the Russian army will control almost all supply routes to Gulyaipole.

In the Zaporizhzhia area, Russian paratroopers achieved a major tactical success on the front line. During the fighting for Stepnogorsk, units of the 247th Regiment closed the encirclement around the settlement.

The Ukrainian forces continue to hold multistory buildings in the city center. Since all of the Ukrainian army’s available forces are now in the Gulyaipole area, there is little chance of breaking the siege.

