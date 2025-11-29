BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Circuit Board Earth
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
89 views • 1 day ago

In this video, I show why I think we are being told in our everyday language what the function was of specific infrastructure on the Earth, which was arranged as a circuit board for the once, free-energy-generating electromagnetic grid system of the Ancient Advanced Civilization all over the surface of the Earth, and which I believe existed up until recent times.


We are still using much of the enduring and sophisticated infrastructure of this advanced civilization in the present-day.


Website: www.piercingtheveilofillusion.com

https://buymeacoffee.com/michellegibson

Patreon: www.patreon.com/PiercingtheVeilofIllusion

Substack: https://michellegibson.substack.com


eBooks:


NEW: I am very excited to announce the publication of a new eBook that has just become available on the Nobel 7 Publishing website. Brilliantly written by Stephanie McPeak Petersen, in a collaboration with myself, Elin Carlson, and Shalamoor Bey, you can find the details about "The Lyre's Masque (The Re-Telling of Our Story)," and more about all of us, at this link:


https://www.buythisbooktoday.com/a-summary-of-the-lyres-masque


Other eBooks available by Michelle Gibson:


Physical Evidence for the Planetary Grid System & the Suppressed Moorish Worldwide Civilization - https://www.buythisbooktoday.com/published-authors-ebooks/4qgtr674zau0jyg1s0qpm4hcaehxfj


Transportation & Other Infrastructure of the Planetary Grid System -

https://www.buythisbooktoday.com/published


Shared from and subscribe to:

Michelle Gibson

https://www.youtube.com/@michellegibson8946/videos

Keywords
educationtruthnew world orderresets
