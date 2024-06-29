BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Disney VP Discriminatory Hiring Practices “There’s No Way We’re Hiring a White Male
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
10 months ago

Mirrored Content
BREAKING: Senior Vice President at The Walt Disney Company details discriminatory hiring practices: "Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they're not considering any white males for the job," says Michael Giordano, a Vice President of Business affairs, "there’s no way we’re hiring a white male.”
Giordano reveals Disney uses "code words and buzzwords" to avoid legal action and even mentions a candidate being rejected for not looking black enough.
Giordano also admits Disney gives bonuses to executives for practicing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), agreeing that "diversity helps with financial incentives."
Giordano further claims he’s been denied promotions due to his race.
Stay tuned for The Disney Tapes: Part 2...

racismhollywooddisneyhiringokeefe media
