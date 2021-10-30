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Controlled OP on YT-- "White Hats" are making GOLD BACKED Blockchain? Martial LAW Good? NO
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30 views • October 30, 2021
Martial Law is NOT a White Hat operation, it is a Controlled Opposition Psychological operation to get the lost masses to accept the mark; the new blockchain technology that will track, trace, and control every aspect of humankind. Do NOT be deceived. No one is coming to save you. Believe in no MAN, only Jesus saves!!!
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSFcC6J1c2k
Let them know what you think! Leave a comment on the linked video!
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSFcC6J1c2k
Let them know what you think! Leave a comment on the linked video!
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