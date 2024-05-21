THE BOLSHEVIKS ARE HERE: SOON THE HUNGER GAMES WILL BEGIN





Empath, regeneration specialist and child trafficking survivor Renee Devereaux joins me to sound the alarm and warn the American people that what we're seeing right now with the Biden border invasion is a rinse and repeat strategy the NWO uses to topple nations from within just as they did with the Bolshevik revolution in Russia. And if we don't take our nation back from the traitors, soon the real life hunger games will begin. You can contact Renee at here site here:

https://www.reneedevereaux.com/