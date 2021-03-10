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Communists Taking Over Without Firing A Shot... Except One At You & Your Kids' Minds
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50 views • March 10, 2021
“We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within....” -Nikita Khruschev
We're seeing it taking place today in the education/indoctrination system in America. From Social Emotional Learning to Critical Race Theory to Outcome Based Education, it's all setting us and our children up to be nothing more than good, little comrades for the Communist over lords. We must fight back!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/communists-taking-over-without-firing-a-shot-except-one-at-you-your-kids-minds/
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We're seeing it taking place today in the education/indoctrination system in America. From Social Emotional Learning to Critical Race Theory to Outcome Based Education, it's all setting us and our children up to be nothing more than good, little comrades for the Communist over lords. We must fight back!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/communists-taking-over-without-firing-a-shot-except-one-at-you-your-kids-minds/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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