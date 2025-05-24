Wizard cut to shreds by VAXX poison injections

23 May 2025 - https://www.instagramDOTcom/stan_yanevski/ Hello lovely ladies and gentlemen,

Time has finally come to reveal the news but first things first. THANK YOU 🙏 all for the lovely birthday wishes! I appreciate every post, every message and I promise you I’ve felt very special and supported on this very important day in my life. It is a new chapter, quite a milestone and I feel ever so blessed to be supported and loved by so many from around the world 🌍 THANK YOU! 🙏

Now about the photo - soon after my birthday I was hospitalised due to inability to breathe. I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room. As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody. I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet. Of course I had support from the few I had told and my family for which I’m very thankful.

I am still recovering and things are looking great. I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months. I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon. I still have a few pieces planted in my nose, so I’m not able to talk freely, so please have some patience with Cameo - I stopped it, so I’m not available for bookings until I can talk properly again. I had a checkup with my doctor today and he said that I’m recovering really well and was actually quite surprised with my progress. I guess all the healthy diets, training and self control and belief help in such cases ☺️🙈

Thank you all for all the love and support as always!

Much love from me to you all and have a wonderful and majestic weekend ahead.

Yours truly

Stan 💜

https://www.instagramDOtcom/stan_yanevski/p/DJ_h0OZClMH/

###

May 21, 2021

@stan_yanevski

Straight after I got my second shot of the Covid vaccine ✅

I can now say that I've done what I can and needed to do in order to protect the community, my family, friends, fans and everyone else who might be endangered in any way if encountered by the the Covid19 Virus.

Just to put it out there - I never feared the virus. I totally believe in my body and health and getting the vaccine was my very own decision. I rather know that others around me are protected when im around, rather then carry a weight on my shoulder and be worried that I might have caused harm and suffering due to ignorance from my side.

Having said all this - Freedom and better days ahead! 🌎 you better be ready for me!

Much love!

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CPIdLo5rxDe/

----------

----------

