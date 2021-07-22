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Firejail AppImage HowTo
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123 views • July 22, 2021
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program that reduces the risk of security breaches by restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf. It includes security profiles for over 1000 common Linux applications such as Firefox, Chromium, Transmission, VLC etc.
AppImage is a Linux distribution agnostic format used by many software developers to package their programs. In this video I show you how to handle appimages in Firejail security sandbox. For more information, check https://firejail.wordpress.com/documentation-2/appimage-support/
Desktop starter (from the video):
$ cat ~/Desktop/kdenlive.desktop
[Desktop Entry]
Name=kdenlive
Exec=/usr/bin/firejail --net=none --appimage /opt/kdenlive-20.12.2-x86_64.appimage
Icon=/home/netblue/config/kdenlive.svg
Terminal=false
Type=Application
No Copyright Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8RnpyjepTA
AppImage website: https://appimage.org
AppImage Hub: https://appimagehub.comFirejail website: https://firejail.wordpress.com
Firejail website: https://firejail.wordpress.com
Software development: https://github.com/netblue30/firejail
Support: https://github.com/netblue30/firejail...
AppImage is a Linux distribution agnostic format used by many software developers to package their programs. In this video I show you how to handle appimages in Firejail security sandbox. For more information, check https://firejail.wordpress.com/documentation-2/appimage-support/
Desktop starter (from the video):
$ cat ~/Desktop/kdenlive.desktop
[Desktop Entry]
Name=kdenlive
Exec=/usr/bin/firejail --net=none --appimage /opt/kdenlive-20.12.2-x86_64.appimage
Icon=/home/netblue/config/kdenlive.svg
Terminal=false
Type=Application
No Copyright Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8RnpyjepTA
AppImage website: https://appimage.org
AppImage Hub: https://appimagehub.comFirejail website: https://firejail.wordpress.com
Firejail website: https://firejail.wordpress.com
Software development: https://github.com/netblue30/firejail
Support: https://github.com/netblue30/firejail...
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