POS COMMUNIST MAYOR SAYS ALL CRIME “NON-VIOLENT”
ChestyP
ChestyP
75 followers
2
107 views • 1 day ago

I added the toilet. Here is the real video, without the toilet. https://news.grabien.com/story/zohran-mamdani-violence-is-an-artificial-construction

Zohran Mamdani: ‘Violence Is an Artificial Construction’

TRANSCRIPT:

MAMDANI: “Oftentimes we’ve even found as legislators, when we go into these courts, the term ‘violent crime’ is even used when people are stealing packages. Violent crime is even used when people are accused of burglary and there happens to be a housing unit in that same dwelling. So, violence is an artificial construction. We have to be very clear, what is happening here with these district attorneys, that is violence. That is violence of the highest degree.”

Keywords
violencecrimeviolentzohran mamdanimamdanizohran
