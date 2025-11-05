POS COMMUNIST MAYOR SAYS ALL CRIME “NON-VIOLENT”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I added the toilet. Here is the real video, without the toilet. https://news.grabien.com/story/zohran-mamdani-violence-is-an-artificial-construction
Zohran Mamdani: ‘Violence Is an Artificial Construction’
TRANSCRIPT:
MAMDANI: “Oftentimes we’ve even found as legislators, when we go into these courts, the term ‘violent crime’ is even used when people are stealing packages. Violent crime is even used when people are accused of burglary and there happens to be a housing unit in that same dwelling. So, violence is an artificial construction. We have to be very clear, what is happening here with these district attorneys, that is violence. That is violence of the highest degree.”