Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is a Birth Certificate? What is a Cestui Que Vie Trust? - SpenserFromFlorida
channel image
America at War
71 Subscribers
166 views
Published 14 hours ago

This is a mirror of the original video by SpenserFromFlorida on YouTube


link to original video: https://youtu.be/_FV_82A61ws 

This is information that every American needs to know.
And other countries have been scammed in the same way too.

So like and SHARE the information!
David Straight also does some very good videos on the subject.
And "Ron Gibson's Land Patent Class" is a must watch also
The Occult Art of Law is another video everyone should see

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Social Media

Xephula   https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw 

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!

Keywords
trustgovernmentlawbankbankingbirthcestui que viebond

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket