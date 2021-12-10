NYC Implements the Most Stringent Vaccine Mandate in the Country

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12/06/2021 The News with Shepard Smith: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing a new vaccine mandate to cover all private businesses that all employees must be fully vaccinated with two doses by December 27, and the requirement will extend to customers as well. Business owners are fighting back with law suit against the discrimination. Under the current mandates more than 4,000 businesses have been issued warnings for not being in compliance, and 31 have been hit with $1,000 fines.