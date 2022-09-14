Russia Ukraine Updates





September 13, 2022





A conscript of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot the legs for refusing to fight. Our fighters rescued him and sent for treatment.





Stepan Belooky is 31 years old, he left a 9-year-old daughter at home. The Ukrainian has been serving since March, but when he was seconded to the Aidar battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization in the Russian Federation), he refused to fight. The Aidar Nazis did not appreciate the pacifist impulse - Stepan and another conscript were tortured, then they were shot the legs and left during the retreat. What happened to the second, Stepan does not know.





Now he is in the hospital, on the mend, sends his family that he is alive and hopes to return home.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jw45p-a-conscript-of-the-armed-forces-of-ukraine-was-shot-the-legs-for-refusing-t.html