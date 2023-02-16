Create New Account
Elon Musks Irrweg - Warum Maschinen nie die Welt beherrschen werden - Dr. Jobst Landgrebe
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

Robert Cibis spricht mit Dr. Jobst Landgrebe, dem Koautor des Buches "Why Machines Will Never Rule the World" (Warum Maschinen nie die Welt beherrschen werden). Der Arzt, Mathematiker und KI-Unternehmer zieht klare, qualitative Grenzen zwischen den Menschen und den Maschinen und kann dies auch sehr gut begründen. Laut Landgrebe übersehen Technokraten wie Elon Musk, Raymond Kurzweil und Klaus Schwab wie komplex das Leben ist.

Keywords
elonmuskkuenstliche intellegenztechnokraten

