The Establishment usually has fever-dreams about mobs of angry males with torches and pitchforks. The recent January 6th hearings are an example of this. However, as propaganda expert Edward Bernays said in 1926, 'The crowd is female'. This is on the basis of the fact that women do 85% of the shopping and are in command of $7 trillion in purchasing power. Why this is important to the political right is: If it neglects women, their movement is doomed to failure.





