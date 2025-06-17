BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MISSILE STORM OBLITERATES TEL AVIV! Iran Downs Israeli F-35 Jets and Captures Pilots
Failure Of Fear
Failure Of Fear
506 views • 20 hours ago

Here go gas prices just in time for the July 4th fake independence holiday. I rather doubt that Tel Aviv has fallen but they are getting their asses kicked. That hit at 3:03 was pretty close.

The skies over Israel have turned into a warzone as Iran unleashes a ferocious counter offensive in retaliation for Israel’s reckless aggression. Dubbed "Operation True Promise 3" by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), waves of ballistic missiles and Shahed drones have struck deep into the heart of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, exposing the utter failure of Israel’s overhyped U.S.-funded air defenses.


Explosions have shattered the Zionist regime’s illusion of invulnerability, sending terrified occupiers fleeing to bomb shelters as Iran avenges the blood spilled in Gaza and Tehran.

In a catastrophic blow to Israel’s military prestige, reports confirm that Iran’s air defenses shot down three Israeli F-35 stealth jets, humiliating the so-called Zionist war machine. Footage circulating online shows pilots ejecting in panic, with unconfirmed claims that Iran has captured one of them.


The regime’s propaganda can no longer conceal its mounting losses, as the world watches Israel’s myth of invincibility collapse in real-time.


Video Mirrored From : Jim Crenshaw - https://old.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/

Keywords
iranisraelmiddle east
