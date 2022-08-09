X22 FINANCIAL REPORT- Trump Was Right Again, The Resident Will Bring The People To The Economic Precipice

X22 REPORT Financial news Ep. 2845a - August 8, 2022

Trump Was Right Again, The Resident Will Bring The People To The Economic Precipice

Trump was right again, the [CB]/D's just passed the inflation bill that will accelerate inflation, this will bring the country into a depression and cause a crisis like we have never seen before. The [CB] agenda is about to implode on itself. Never interfere with an enemy while they are in the process of destroying themselves.



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