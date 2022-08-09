X22 FINANCIAL REPORT- Trump Was Right Again, The Resident Will Bring The People To The Economic Precipice

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X22 REPORT Financial news Ep. 2845a - August 8, 2022
Trump Was Right Again, The Resident Will Bring The People To The Economic Precipice
Trump was right again, the [CB]/D's just passed the inflation bill that will accelerate inflation, this will bring the country into a depression and cause a crisis like we have never seen before. The [CB] agenda is about to implode on itself. Never interfere with an enemy while they are in the process of destroying themselves.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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