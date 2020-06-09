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Science, Medicine and Spirituality and Covid 19
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24 views • June 09, 2020
Medical science is content with getting us back on our feet and back to work when we're sick. However, there's more to this than simple science. Modern medicine all but ignores the role of spirit in healing and focuses on treating a set of symptoms with a bag of tools. However, healing is a far deeper journey than curing symptoms. Dr. Len will look at what is happening with mainstream treatment of Covid 19 and then take a deeper look at the meaning of illness in the context of our whole life story and how that relates to human beings on a sacred spiritual journey.
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