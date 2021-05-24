Situation Update May 24th, 2021 Part 4 of 4 - Covid vaccines sparking GLOBAL DEATH WAVE due to spike protein injections

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So from here forward, Part 1 should be live and posted around 10 am central, and it will typically feature analysis of the biggest and most insane headlines of the day. Part 2 will appear around 11 am central and may cover economics, culture or politics. Part 3 will go live somewhere around noon, and it will often feature analysis on the plandemic and vaccines. Part 4 will typically get posted by 1pm central and could feature any breaking story that deserves special emphasis. The full show will then get posted typically between 2pm and 3pm.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-24-vaccines-extermination-weapons-global-depopulation-campaign.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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