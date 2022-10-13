Metta Meditation, Overflowing Heart

A guided meditation on developing inner peace and radiating peace.
Finnbarr Kennedy has many years experience in teaching meditation, having formerly been a Buddhist monk in the Thai Forest Tradition 21 years. Now he teaches meditation at Brightheart Meditation Center, Hungary.
