Skyfall 2020: Pastor Dean Odle (Friday morning)

This is the first session from the Skyfall 2020 conference.

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of being a light in this world filled with gross darkness and prays for those who are broken-hearted.





"Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee." Isaiah 60:1-2