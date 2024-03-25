Pope and his minions pimping VAXX poison injections

"In affront to God, Pope Francis condemns “antivaxxers,” says NOT taking the covid vaccine is an act of suicide… refuses to condemn transhumanism mRNA vaccine tech"

Pope Francis = The False Prophet.



Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/