"A LOOK AHEAD" - HOUSING, DAILY LIFE & TECH IN THE BEAST SYSTEM

#FUTURE #TECHNOLOGY #WORLD

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Today's word: A world going through changes - moving away rapidly from privacy by asking more and more compliance. Living apartments that interact with the owner, collect data and keep tabs on your life. These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ of the future society of "apparent convenience" that will not end up good for anyone.





READ PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/17/a-look-ahead-february-16-2020/





PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

DESIGNER FINANCE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/24/designer-finance-march-23-2021/

BIOMETRICS & THE BEAST SYSTEM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/23/biometrics-the-beast-system-september-14-2021/

COMMUNISM IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/31/17085/





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Please email me for options at [email protected] and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw





YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice





BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice



