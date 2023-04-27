Create New Account
Iranian Football player dies of Cardiac Arrest during Football game... Amir Hossein Shirchi (23)
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
April 26, 2023

The video shows Amir Hossein Shirchi entering the field and then the response of his teammates after he apparently had a heart attack.

The 23-year-old was from the city of Babol and died during a match in the second division of the Iranian football league.

Read full news article here: https://ifpnews.com/iranian-soccer-player-dies-cardiac-arrest-football-pitch/

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
heart attacksadsamir hossein shirchi

