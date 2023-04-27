Iranian Football player dies of Cardiac Arrest during Football game... Amir Hossein Shirchi (23)

April 26, 2023
The video shows Amir Hossein Shirchi entering the field and then the response of his teammates after he apparently had a heart attack.
The 23-year-old was from the city of Babol and died during a match in the second division of the Iranian football league.
Read full news article here: https://ifpnews.com/iranian-soccer-player-dies-cardiac-arrest-football-pitch/
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.