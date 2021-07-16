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the chance to change the world - first official in the west to condemn trump 2020
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320 views • July 16, 2021
the chance to change the world - first official in the west to condemn trump 2020
Doug Ford - a canadian honourable (sometimes) who fully felt the dirty moves the
Trump degenerates have sanctioned recently. Listen to his response and
take heed on how to peacefully teach the biggest enemy to Human Kind
once and for all a vital lesson. Humility. Never forget the other 7500
sanctions the trump degenerates have enforced around the globe resulting
in more Human suffering and Death any War could ever create and WE, THE
WORLD SHOULD BE DISGUSTED IN LETTING THEM DO THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/@humancreative
Doug Ford - a canadian honourable (sometimes) who fully felt the dirty moves the
Trump degenerates have sanctioned recently. Listen to his response and
take heed on how to peacefully teach the biggest enemy to Human Kind
once and for all a vital lesson. Humility. Never forget the other 7500
sanctions the trump degenerates have enforced around the globe resulting
in more Human suffering and Death any War could ever create and WE, THE
WORLD SHOULD BE DISGUSTED IN LETTING THEM DO THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/@humancreative
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