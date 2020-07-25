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Finnish Rock From Sweden. Anbaric - New Horizons.
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37 views • July 25, 2020
New single from forthcoming album "The Year Of Anbaric"
Artist: Anbaric
Title: New Horizons
written by:Kimmo Komulainen, Kim Andrei and Mika Vainio
Taken from the upcoming third album.
The Year Of Anbaric 2020
Label: Thunderstruck Produktions
contact: [email protected]
Artist: Anbaric
Title: New Horizons
written by:Kimmo Komulainen, Kim Andrei and Mika Vainio
Taken from the upcoming third album.
The Year Of Anbaric 2020
Label: Thunderstruck Produktions
contact: [email protected]
Keywords
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