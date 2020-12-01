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Arizona's election results reveal pattern of vote manipulation: former state senator | NTD
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159 views • December 01, 2020
Former Michigan state senator Patrick Colbeck testified on the numerical anomalies in Arizona’s election results. He said the results violate Benford's Law and a linear regression shows a pattern of vote manipulation, which shows that these results need to be investigated.
He also said the voting machines were built to be a part of a network and were connected to the internet.
He also said the voting machines were built to be a part of a network and were connected to the internet.
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