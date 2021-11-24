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How to fight the Great Reset spiritually and Survive
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164 views • November 24, 2021
Brother Alex Bugnolo on the Scamdemic and the Great Reset
this is war
"The smoke of Satan entered the Church with Vatican II." - Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano
Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil.
Ephesians 6:11
this is war
"The smoke of Satan entered the Church with Vatican II." - Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano
Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil.
Ephesians 6:11
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