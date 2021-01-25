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Talisman of Protection - Deering Banjo Improvisation
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21 views • January 25, 2021
I finally decided to give some attention to my Deering Maple Blossom 5 banjo. I just played whatever came to mind to a 6/8 80bpm drum beat I programmed in Superior Drummer 2 using the Nashville ezx library. This was mostly an experiment on how my banjo would sound with effects added to the direct recording in Bias FX 2. I also blended the acoustic recording to bring out the original banjo voice more.
Thanks for listening :-)
Thanks for listening :-)
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