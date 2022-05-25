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Communist Party Directive, 1943: Label Certain Obstructionists Fascist or Nazi or Anti-Semitic
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132 views • May 25, 2022
Communist Party Directive, 1943:
'When certain obstructionists become too irritating, label them after suitable buildups as Fascist or Nazi or Anti-Semitic and used the prestige of Anti-Fascist and tolerance organizations to discredit them in the public mind constantly associate those who oppose us with those names which already have a bad smell. The association will after enough repetition become fact in the public mind.'
#Communism
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
'When certain obstructionists become too irritating, label them after suitable buildups as Fascist or Nazi or Anti-Semitic and used the prestige of Anti-Fascist and tolerance organizations to discredit them in the public mind constantly associate those who oppose us with those names which already have a bad smell. The association will after enough repetition become fact in the public mind.'
#Communism
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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