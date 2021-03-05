The Tyrannical Clampdown With No End In Sight

Before 1933 President Elects were inaugurated on March 4th. Quivering from the threats of the almighty unknowable Qanon, the Democrat lead Nuthouse of Representatives has cancelled their March 4th Session due to imminent threats from the far right boogeyman that is supposed to plow through fences topped with razor wire and guarded by roughly 6000 National Guardsmen.



50 of which that were treated for gastrointestinal issues as The New York Post reported “Multiple Michigan National Guard members stationed at the U.S. Capitol were sickened after they were served food that was raw, moldy, undercooked and even filled with metal shavings, the state’s congressional delegation said in a letter.”



And as the Democrats create more boogeyman threats rolling out targeted dates into the fall. Sucking the power of We The People with vampiric abandon.There is also paranoid intelligence about March 20, the day the Republican party came to life in 1834. And tax day,April 15: and there are plenty more frightening federal holidays where those came from. Of course nobody showed up on March 4th. Regardless the madness will continue outside the capitol for at least two more months. While the snakes in the House passed a sweeping expansion of federal voting oversight. Spitting in the face of the very -reason the Capitol was breached to begin wit



Meanwhile The Capitol Police backed up by the largest combined police force in the nation revealed their keystone cops mentality in hearing after hearing. As the shock wears off. The Democratic corpracratic machine combined with Liz Cheney Republican empty threats to protect the largest Country Club in the United States won’t sit well for much longer amongst a majority of the Republic.