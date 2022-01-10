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Ark On Dollar Bill (Part 3) - Dollar Symbols - Crude Cybernetic Malignant Interface
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57 views • January 10, 2022
To be the Mark or not to be the Mark, 'tis a question... or is it? Is the engraving on the US $1 a clue? A talisman? A public notice? Flesh being transmuted into a means of transaction, literal currency?
Copyrighted images appear under Fair Use provisions for commentary, criticism, and educational purposes.
Credit for the decode of the Ark of the Covenant on the US $1 Bill belongs to Michael Fazio.
video excerpts:
Suzanna Newell (April 13, 2021) - became fully chimeratized:
https://www.brighteon.com/7d10c79d-9f2f-46a8-b5e8-4be6798a3a7f
Susan Pierce former SeeDeeSee (DWave computer interface): https://www.brighteon.com/1238d714-9362-42ed-b6f5-dfabb04d3486
Other testimony: Brianne Dressen (founder of react19.org)- letter from friend: https://www.brighteon.com/40b9f844-ee08-46ea-bbf7-b05ded69616f
Senator Ron Johnson Vaccine Mandate Panel Testimonies: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/vaccine-side-effects-and-mandates
Music: “Desert Raid” by IAmFowler from Pixabay.com/music
Copyrighted images appear under Fair Use provisions for commentary, criticism, and educational purposes.
Credit for the decode of the Ark of the Covenant on the US $1 Bill belongs to Michael Fazio.
video excerpts:
Suzanna Newell (April 13, 2021) - became fully chimeratized:
https://www.brighteon.com/7d10c79d-9f2f-46a8-b5e8-4be6798a3a7f
Susan Pierce former SeeDeeSee (DWave computer interface): https://www.brighteon.com/1238d714-9362-42ed-b6f5-dfabb04d3486
Other testimony: Brianne Dressen (founder of react19.org)- letter from friend: https://www.brighteon.com/40b9f844-ee08-46ea-bbf7-b05ded69616f
Senator Ron Johnson Vaccine Mandate Panel Testimonies: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/vaccine-side-effects-and-mandates
Music: “Desert Raid” by IAmFowler from Pixabay.com/music
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