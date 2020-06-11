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5G - A Directed Energy Weapon
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489 views • June 11, 2020
5G is a directed energy weapon that will be used to control people in every way possible. 5G will be used to control our movement, limit our movement, mass surveillance, riot control, etc. The 5G infrastructure installation is currently being fast-tracked in the United States with absolutely NO health studies done on 5G by the telecommunications companies. However, with the research of the microwave studies from the 1960's, we are aware of the known deadly side effects of exposure to electromagnetic fields, radio frequencies and microwave radiation in humans, plants and animals.
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