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INTERVIEW WITH NURSES- WHAT THEY ARE WITNESSING & BABIES BORN SENT STRAIGHT TO EMERGENCY
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172 views • December 13, 2021
SOURCE: libertytalkcanada
I Interview 3 Nurses About What They Have Witnessed The Past 20 months & Their Thoughts On The Strange New Children's Stroke Propaganda. These 3 nurses do not know each other and all work(ed) at separate hospitals in BC, Canada. I open the show with a damning video interview with a doctor to do with Pfyyyyzer trial cover ups to do with jabbbing of the 12-15 yr olds...
I Interview 3 Nurses About What They Have Witnessed The Past 20 months & Their Thoughts On The Strange New Children's Stroke Propaganda. These 3 nurses do not know each other and all work(ed) at separate hospitals in BC, Canada. I open the show with a damning video interview with a doctor to do with Pfyyyyzer trial cover ups to do with jabbbing of the 12-15 yr olds...
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