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THEY ARE GOING TO CREATE A TOTAL SLAVE SOCIETY. THEY ALREADY HAVE THE TECHNOLOGY AND ARE DOING THIS.
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60 views • June 20, 2021
Once they have your "Bio-Code" they can hack and harass specific individuals and all the Reynolds wrap you can buy won't stop it.
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