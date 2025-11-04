© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #465
1. 7:34 Immigration Section
A) Crackdown on Illegal Truckers as Illegal Immigrant truck driver from India kills 3
B) Target, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Walmart getting called out for their use of Visas and illegal aliens they’re hiring.
C) Illegal Alien couple with $420,000 in debts get deported when they brag about it on YouTube
2. 55:57 Robbie Starbuck suing Google for defamation
3. 1:14:57 Sports Section.
A) Connor McDavid re-signs with Edmonton
B) Toronto Blue Jays back in World Series vs LA Dodgers
C) FBI Exposes NBA Gambling Scam including rigged games
4. 1:28:31 Hooters and Victoria’s Secret admit they were wrong with their woke campaigns
5. 1:59:11 Second No Kings Protest a non event except for Trump Short on Harry Sisson
6. 2:07:51 Japan elects Female Prime Minister who has been compared to Margaret Thatcher
7. 2:14:57 Edmonton elects new Mayor that’s even more woke and worse than the old mayor Andrew Knack
