Red Pill Nation Hangout #465

1. 7:34 Immigration Section

A) Crackdown on Illegal Truckers as Illegal Immigrant truck driver from India kills 3

B) Target, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Walmart getting called out for their use of Visas and illegal aliens they’re hiring.

C) Illegal Alien couple with $420,000 in debts get deported when they brag about it on YouTube

2. 55:57 Robbie Starbuck suing Google for defamation

3. 1:14:57 Sports Section.

A) Connor McDavid re-signs with Edmonton

B) Toronto Blue Jays back in World Series vs LA Dodgers

C) FBI Exposes NBA Gambling Scam including rigged games

4. 1:28:31 Hooters and Victoria’s Secret admit they were wrong with their woke campaigns

5. 1:59:11 Second No Kings Protest a non event except for Trump Short on Harry Sisson

6. 2:07:51 Japan elects Female Prime Minister who has been compared to Margaret Thatcher

7. 2:14:57 Edmonton elects new Mayor that’s even more woke and worse than the old mayor Andrew Knack





