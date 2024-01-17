Sue (Esther) Ford on Henry Kissinger

Sue (Esther) Ford, twin sister of author Brice Taylor who wrote the book "Thanks for the Memories," speaks about both of their experiences as children with the now deceased Henry Kissinger.

This is a clip from Discovering Truth Network, and you can find the full interview, well worth watching, at https://rumble.com/v43w9ot-sue-ford-esther-and-dan-duval-part-2-hidden-ones-and-underground-bases.html

