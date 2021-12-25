OBSOLETE** Starter Kit Instructions - Chlorine Dioxide Solution - NEW formulation

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**PLEASE refer to this updated procedure: https://www.brighteon.com/5277afcd-cd57-475b-8f41-462f9c6fdd3e **
Instructional video for the WonderfullyMade CDS Starter Kit. Convenient travel sized water purification kit. Take control of your water purification needs while you are on the road. See the website for ordering instructions: https://www.wonderfullymade.us/store/p7/Water_Purification_Starter_Kit_-_CDS_Reactor.html#/ The summary instructions are: 1. Chill 9.5 alkaline water 2. Pour 400ml into the large chamber 3. Mix 5.5ml of sodium chlorite solution, with 5.5ml of phosphoric acid solution into the reactor chamber 4. Store in the fridge for 4 hours 5. Bottle the CDS